Game Of Thrones' "Battle Of The Bastards" Preview Is Here & The Internet Can't Even Deal

Carolyn L. Todd
It's here. Well, nearly, anyway. HBO will air the highly anticipated "Battle of the Bastards," which is shaping up to be the most epic battle in the history of Game of Thrones, next Monday. But until then, we've got the most epic episode preview in the history of Game of Thrones to tide us over.
Based on the action-packed sneak peek, the battle will be fought between Ramsay Bolton's army and Jon Snow's ragtag Northern coalition of loyal Wildlings and smaller houses. And fans are freaking the fuck out about the pivotal face-off. People are taking to Twitter to express their excitement, fear, and anxiety about the penultimate episode. Some are praying for Ramsay's head to roll...while others are taking Tuesday off in anticipation of the emotional fallout. Here are a few of the best reactions so far.
Here is the trailer itself. Do you think it's worth all the hype?
