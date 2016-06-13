It's here. Well, nearly, anyway. HBO will air the highly anticipated "Battle of the Bastards," which is shaping up to be the most epic battle in the history of Game of Thrones, next Monday. But until then, we've got the most epic episode preview in the history of Game of Thrones to tide us over.
Based on the action-packed sneak peek, the battle will be fought between Ramsay Bolton's army and Jon Snow's ragtag Northern coalition of loyal Wildlings and smaller houses. And fans are freaking the fuck out about the pivotal face-off. People are taking to Twitter to express their excitement, fear, and anxiety about the penultimate episode. Some are praying for Ramsay's head to roll...while others are taking Tuesday off in anticipation of the emotional fallout. Here are a few of the best reactions so far.
Advertisement
Game of Thrones was great and all last night, but holy hell that preview for next week's Battle of the Bastards... pic.twitter.com/BontJ926nd— Tim Baysinger (@tim_bays) June 13, 2016
NEXT WEEK BATTLE OF THE BASTARDS NEXT WEEK BATTLE OF THE BASTARDS NEXT WEEK BATTLE OF THE BASTARDS NEXT WEEK BATTLE OF THE BASTARDS— Judith (@Juudjeee) June 13, 2016
I'm gonna blast my Battle of the Bastards inspired playlist all week because I'm too alive.— jo (@elizabthturner) June 13, 2016
Slow clap for HBO for having the Battle of the Bastards on Father's Day. pic.twitter.com/YmfENXUpMO— Dustin Guest (@rustytinsoldier) June 13, 2016
Miguel Sapochnik is directing 'Battle of the Bastards', same dude who directed 'Hardhome' so u know it's gonna be OD. Might call out Monday.— Yung Buñuelo (@Povediitz) June 13, 2016
I watched Battle of the bastards promo like so many times I have gone crazy 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/5mkVGm09Iv— KING CROW (@GingerAdi77) June 13, 2016
Here is the trailer itself. Do you think it's worth all the hype?
Advertisement