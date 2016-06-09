After so many years of being in and out of the Kardashian family, Scott Disick has picked up a modicum of their self-effacing humour. How can you not, when you know you'll be a tabloid topic for the rest of your days? So, when this week's Life & Style hit newsstands, he was first to the punch line.
"Khloe's Big Announcement: I'm Having A Baby," reads the mag's headline. It's followed by "Who's the Daddy?" Among the names floated for Khloé Kardashian's potential baby daddy: Odell Beckham Jr., the New York Giants wide receiver who was spotted out with her over Memorial Day weekend; exes French Montana, James Harden, and Lamar Odom; and out of left field, her sister Kourtney's ex, Disick.
Disick shared a photo of the headline on Instagram with the caption, "Got my fingers crossed!" His joke takes a little of the sting out of what strikes us as a cruel bit of gossip. Kardashian has been quite open about her fertility struggles in the past, and recently revealed that she tried IVF when she and Odom were together. For Life & Style to then speculate that she's trying to conceive with the ex of her older sister, who happens to be a mother of three? It's laughable, but not very funny when you stop and think about it.
