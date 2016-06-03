The Hills Could Soon Be A Movie

Fans of The Hills will be thrilled to know that your favorite reality TV characters could soon make their way to the big screen, according to a report by EW.
Stars Kristin Cavallari, Whitney Port, and Audrina Patridge have all said they’d be interested in doing the project. The lone holdout is perhaps the most famous member of The Hills cast — Lauren Conrad. Conrad’s rep wouldn’t comment when EW reached out.
The movie’s plot seems like a feature-length documentary remix of The Hills. A proposed plot would follow the women to Australia for Audrina Patridge’s wedding to BMX biker Corey Bohan. Following the wedding, the film would follow the cast as they deal with their radically different lives after the show left the air.
Notably not included in the rumor are Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag. They seem to have taken The Hills cancellation hardest of all. Maybe they — and Les Deux — can sneak in at the 11th hour.
Conrad will definitely appear on The Hills: That Was Then, This Is Now on MTV on Aug. 2 at 10 p.m. ET.
