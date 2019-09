Update: We Finally Know What Lauren Conrad Has Been Filming

The cat's out of the bag! Lauren Conrad announced this morning via Twitter that she would be featured in a special on MTV later this year, pegged to The Hills.The former The Hills star tweeted "Today is the 10th anniversary of The Hills! I am excited to announce that @MTV will premiere an anniversary special with me on Tuesday 8/2!"On her personal website , Conrad elaborated a bit more on what she would be talking about during the special. "We will be having an honest conversation about what it was really like living with cameras for so many years (spoiler alert: it was super weird), sharing some behind-the-scene secrets, and showing some of my life today," she wrote.She also is encouraging fans to reach out to her with their own questions about the show, since it was, in the end, for the audience's entertainment. She wrote, "And since this is all for you, please let me know below if there are any questions you have or if there is anything you would like to see addressed."