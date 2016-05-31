Update: We Finally Know What Lauren Conrad Has Been Filming

Update: The cat's out of the bag! Lauren Conrad announced this morning via Twitter that she would be featured in a special on MTV later this year, pegged to The Hills.
The former The Hills star tweeted "Today is the 10th anniversary of The Hills! I am excited to announce that @MTV will premiere an anniversary special with me on Tuesday 8/2!"
On her personal website, Conrad elaborated a bit more on what she would be talking about during the special. "We will be having an honest conversation about what it was really like living with cameras for so many years (spoiler alert: it was super weird), sharing some behind-the-scene secrets, and showing some of my life today," she wrote.
She also is encouraging fans to reach out to her with their own questions about the show, since it was, in the end, for the audience's entertainment. She wrote, "And since this is all for you, please let me know below if there are any questions you have or if there is anything you would like to see addressed."
This story was originally published on May 26 at 10:45 a.m.
Everyone mark your calendars for May 31. It's not just the 10th anniversary of the premiere episode of The Hills, but it is also the premiere date of a very mysterious project involving a familiar face — Lauren Conrad.
On the morning of the 10th anniversary of the (second) reality show that made her famous, Conrad will have a special announcement regarding a new project, MTV reports. This is all based on one cryptic post shared by Conrad on her personal Instagram. She's being quite sneaky about it all. Let us examine the sparse clues we have regarding the new potential show.
She shared a photo of her kneeling in front of a bridesmaid's dress, presumably from her wedding line, and smiling towards a camera filming her. She captioned the photo, "Never thought I'd see the day."
The team over at MTV were, naturally, the ones that noticed the mysterious camera was marked with a MTV tag.
That's where the bread crumbs stop. All we know is that we will be refreshing Conrad's social media accounts on May 31 to see WTF is going on.
