The thing about being Gloria Steinem is that you never stop, even after you've spent more than half a century advocating for the rights of women all over the world. So when you meet VICE's Shane Smith and activist Amy Richardson at a Google camp, and the three of you get to talking, what that turns into is a series about global abuse against women, and how destabilising it is for the entire world.



"It was Shane Smith who was struck by the degree of violence against women and how fundamental it was to normalise other forms of violence; [he] said, 'We have to do this, let’s talk when we get home from New York," Steinem told us over the phone. "I’m grateful to him, because he actually responded."



As Steinem knows better than almost anyone, getting people to respond — to actually do something — is often the hardest part. That's the mission behind WOMAN, the new VICELAND show that explores female-targeted violence across the globe. The goal is not just to lift the curtain on vulnerable women, but also to compel the audience to feel something and then follow it up with action.



"But what?" I wondered aloud during our chat. "Where do we go from there?" Steinem admitted that not even she is entirely sure about that, before telling me that I should share any thoughts I might have on that front. Because that's another thing about being Gloria Steinem: Even when the entire world looks up to you, you still look to the rest of the world for insight. Below, I spoke to Steinem about WOMAN, women, and what it takes to turn empathy into real life action.



What makes WOMAN different from other shows that have delved into violence against women?

"To me, these are as close as I’ve seen to being on the ground yourself. They are not documentaries, which are valuable in a different way, which are films with a beginning, a middle, and an end. These are women correspondents who are asking questions and being surrogates for the viewer. It is the closest I’ve seen to being a witness, to being on the ground. There's a balance between objectivity, as [the female reporter] is not influencing the answer, but she's not pretending to be unaffected.



It isn’t that there aren’t male correspondents out here that could do this. It just seemed that the cultural experience of walking around as a female your entire life was useful in reporting and empathising." [Laughs]



One especially painful moment at the end of the first episode is when a Congolese woman says that she feels she has no value.

"I agree. In that case, it’s quite specific, because there have been many efforts to get the president of the Congo to say: These women are the heroes. The survivors are the heroes. And to my knowledge, he has not said that... But I hope that the inaction of one person, who is the president, can be compensated for a bit by the recognition from [Dr. Mukwege, who treats women who have been sexually assaulted], from the people who are working on the ground, and from the people who will be seeing now and empathising with her from great distances."