"I hope not. One of our episodes is in the first world nation of Canada, where thousands of indigenous women have gone missing or murdered in the last 30 years. Canada is somewhat more advanced than we are in terms of equal treatment of original nations — and yet this is still happening in Canada. We didn’t want to do this series and exclude this continent, and of course there will be more in the future. Our purpose was to point to the commonalities and linkages."We’re not doing okay. For instance — every time I hear reports of fear of terrorism — I wish we would also point out that if you count [the deaths] from 9/11 through Afghanistan and two wars in Iraq, and then count all the women who have been murdered in the United States by their husbands or boyfriends in that same period of time, many more women have been murdered by their husbands or boyfriends than have been killed by war or terrorism.""It’s probably different for each person. But the most important prelude to empathy is contact — is talking to each other, seeing each other, listening to each other’s stories. I think we’ve seen on campus a growing emphasis on sexual assault, or, in the military, a growing understanding of how far it goes, and how difficult it is to report and the chain of command."I do think there’s a heightened consciousness. Perhaps when we see a sexual assault or something bad that’s happened to another woman, or another human being, we try to say ‘What did she do that caused that? Because if I don’t do that then it won’t happen to me.' That may be a human protective impulse. But once we’ve realized that the action came from another person and not from her, then we understand that we have to identify with her and unite against what the problem is.""I wouldn’t put it as an obligation. The human race could not have survived without empathy. If we didn’t feel a natural leap of empathy when a member of our species is in trouble, the species wouldn’t have survived. [Laughs] We just need to follow our empathetic impulse and not allow it to be turned off by the idea that problems can only be solved from above.""Yes, we all have nightmares. [Laughs] My nightmare is that the majority won’t vote or speak up. Because if you look at the public opinion polls, they’re positive. They support reproductive freedom and that these positions should be made by a woman and not by the government. The question is whether we will put our opinions into action by voting and how we spend our money and how we treat each other, and what we do every day, and how we raise our kids. All of those daily acts need to reflect our honest values.""With the White House sprayed in gold.""That this isn’t conservative politics. The Republican party now is very different from what it was in the past. It was a centrist party. When the Civil Rights Act passed in 1964, the very right-wing racist Democrats began to leave the Democratic party, and started to take over the Republican party. I think it’s possible that the rise of Donald Trump — who owes nothing to the Koch brothers or the 8,000 fundamentalist Baptist churches, who took over the Republican party — may make the true centrist Republicans come and take their party back.""Well, you have to imagine it for it to happen. I think it’s possible. But at the same time — and I don’t mean to compare these two people — it is true that Hitler got elected, also on a low voter turnout. We have to make sure that we get out there.""We human beings are communal. We can’t survive by ourselves. I look to my friends and colleagues: This is what a movement is for — to counteract exactly what you’re saying. That’s why we need a movement, because we can do together what we would soon give up doing if we were by ourselves. And you know, we can laugh at each other’s jokes and go dancing and develop new ideas. There’s just no substitute for community."