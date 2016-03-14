Paula's called out when one of her teammates calls for backup. Before she leaves she tells Carol and Maggie's that she really wants to kill them, and it's taking all she has not to, so they'd better not try to escape. Naturally, they try to escape for a minute. Carol starts hyperventilating as Paula and her crew come back in. It looks like maybe she's faking so they take the gag out of her mouth, but I'm not sure. Neither is Maggie. Maybe it's just that moment where Carol finally loses her shit. She's been strong for a long time, so no one would give her a hard time if today was the day she just couldn't hang anymore. "She's a nervous little bird, ain't she?" Yeah, right. This is definitely a Carol plot to make herself look weak so she can hand their asses to them. She clutches a rosary and begins to cry.