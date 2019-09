Once everyone's assembled in the church, Rick tells them how Maggie brokered a deal with Gregory, who runs the nearby Hilltop community, to kill The Saviors in exchange for half of the Hilltop's assets. He assures them this fight with The Saviors is inevitable, that even if they hadn't made a deal with Gregory that Negan and his cronies would eventually find them and try to jack all their supplies, not to mention kill them along the way. He believes they need to strike first. Of course, Morgan's against it. He thinks that if Rick truly believes their group can defeat The Saviors, then all they need to do is tell them so. Rick insists killing them is the only option. "We can't leave them alive." Morgan counters with some poetic rhetoric. "Where there's life, there's possibility." I get that you wanna rehabilitate whenever you can, Morgan, but aren't you freaking starving? I can't even think straight when I don't snack every three hours, and you're here eating acorn patties suggesting we talk it out and figure out the food thing later. Rick makes a final decision. "We don't all have to kill them, but the people who are gonna stay here, they do have to accept it."