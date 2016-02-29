The gang comes across a crashed vehicle. Daryl tracks the survivors to a cabin. where they save an obstetrician, which is about the most jackpot thing that's ever happened to Glenn and Maggie.



The RV gets stuck and they reach The Hilltop, Jesus's community, which looks like it should have Colonial Williamsburg actors reciting the Declaration of Independence.



"Every elementary school for 50 miles used to come here for field trips." says Jesus. The upper floors of the mansion allow for views fro 50 miles in any direction.



"Good gracious Ignatius" says Abraham, scoping the fancy pants accommodations.



Abraham and Daryl have a discussion about Richonne. "How long you think they been bumping uglies?" asks Abe.



Daryl's uninterested. Abe clearly has monogamy on the mind.



Maggie is sent to parlay with Gregory, the Hilltop leader, who hard-lines her with come-ons and insinuations that his people are fine while hers will soon starve. Maggie shows him the hand.



Minions from the Hilltop return, claiming that Negan has a hostage. They stab Gregory and get into a fight with Rick's crew, who shut them down quickly. Jesus gets in between, in a very Jesus-y way, and guns are holstered.



"Dr. Carson was able to patch Gregory up. He'll live." Says Jesus, not talking about the presidential candidate. Rick asks about Negan. Jesus explains who he is, and says that Negan killed a 16-year-old named Rory to set an example, and that Gregory isn't exactly the leader he would have chosen, but that they reached an agreement with Negan that he gets half of everything in return for not being killed. Jesus explains that his people don't know how to fight.



"These dicks just got a good story," says Daryl, continuing to the make this episode one of the most quotable Daryl episodes in recent memory. "The bogeyman, he ain't shit."



Daryl offers to kick Negan's ass if Jesus hooks their group up with food. "Confrontation's never something we've had trouble with," Ricks adds.