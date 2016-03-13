How To Indulge Like Gwyneth Paltrow When You Travel

Gwyneth Paltrow may be known for her high-profile conscious uncoupling and detailed detox diets, but when it comes to travelling, the actress and lifestyle guru is all about the indulgences.
"When I’m travelling, I would rather eat what I want...I love pasta in Italy, bread and cheese in Spain, and wine everywhere," Paltrow, who's been on the road quite a bit lately promoting her new Goop skin-care line, told The New York Times. The actress readily admitted to not keeping up her exercise regimen while travelling as of late, saying that she'd, understandably, "much rather take a walk and discover something amazing than be stuck on a treadmill at my hotel."
When it comes to combatting the havoc air travel wreaks on skin, however, Paltrow has an ingenious plan that involves wine, whisky, and a sauna.
"I drink tons of water and I have a vitamin sachet that I put in it. Also, I moisturize my skin and put on a mask," she explained to the Times. "If I’m going on an overnight flight, I’ll drink whiskey or a glass of wine and then go to sleep, but on day flights, I try not to drink. When I land, I try to find a sauna to sit in for 20 minutes to help me sweat out all the germs from the plane." Yes, she's absolutely onto something with that sauna routine.
And while all of that sounds lovely, it may not be readily accessible if you, unlike the resident Goop goddess, are relegated to the new "last class" of airplane seating. ('Cause air travel was so fun before!)
But hey, if that's the case, you can still always opt to travel Gwyneth-style by downing her go-to breakfast smoothie on the way to the airport. Bottoms up!
