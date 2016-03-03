Can you believe it's been a decade since High School Musical premiered? After two sequels and 10 years, the teen musical phenomenon is back for a fourth go. On Tuesday, Disney announced a nationwide casting search for the newest Wildcats beginning this month. Also joining the film are East High's rivals, the West High Knights.
Now, we're learning about exactly who they're looking for. E! News reports on the details for five new characters who will star in the reboot. There's sexy soccer captain Campbell, the cousin of Sharpay and Ryan Evans. (Remind you of anybody?) On Campbell's team is Erin, the only girl on the boys' squad. She falls for bad-boy soccer player and dancer Derek. And then there are two cheerleaders: Nathalie, who is Erin's best friend, and Tamara, a fallen queen bee.
No news yet as to whether Ashley Tisdale and Lucas Grabeel will return to play Sharpay and Ryan Evans, respectively. But we'll keep you posted, fans!
