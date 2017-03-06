This story was originally published on January 8, 2016.
Cynthia Nixon just dropped a major truth bomb about Sex and the City. The actress has revealed that all of the crazy one-night stands, sexcapades, and OMG-inducing moments are based on real events. Not most of them — all of them.
"They had a rule in the writer's room that nothing, they couldn't put anything in an episode that didn’t literally happen to someone in the writers’ room or someone they knew firsthand,” Nixon said during an IMDb Asks interview.
“It couldn’t be my father’s brother’s sister’s shoe repair guy — the outlandish sexual, physical things that happened...really did happen," she said.
Advertisement
Maybe that's why certain moments feel so relatable (other than the luxe wardrobe) — but still, we can't believe all this stuff really happened to people.
Let's examine a few of the craziest tales told on the HBO favourite. And who better to express our feelings about these shockingly real sex moments, than the ladies who portrayed them?
And, a non-sex-related but completely cringe-worthy moment:
Cheers to you, knights of the SATC writers' table, for living your best sex lives so we could enjoy reruns from our couch.
Advertisement