Since the Oscar nominations were announced last week, celebrities have been responding to just how white the Academy's picks were.
For the second year in a row, people of color were shut out of the acting categories, and all of the best picture contenders focus on stories about white people, while films like Straight Outta Compton and Creed got the cold shoulder. Jada Pinkett Smith and Spike Lee were quick to respond, both saying they would not attend this year's ceremony. (Lee later clarified that he did not say "boycott.")
Many members of the film community have expressed support for holding the Academy and the industry accountable for its systemic lack of diversity. Some people have encouraged host Chris Rock to back out. And others have questioned whether there is even a controversy at all.
The Academy, meanwhile, responded to the mounting criticism by announcing changes to its policies with a goal "to commit to doubling the number of women and diverse members of the Academy by 2020."
Click through to see all of the reactions. We'll update this story as more stars continue to chime in.
