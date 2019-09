Making A Murderer Family Member Drops “They Didn’t Do It” Rap Song

With a chorus of “they didn’t do it, they didn’t do it,” and, “not a fair trial, not a fair game, whole thing’s whack just a lying shame,” the song is sure to be a megasmash. Oh, and let’s not leave out, “stick to the facts, leave alone Mr. Kratz. Dude was trying to run, trying to hide. Ran to Minnesota give the guy a soda.” Quite a wordsmith.In a way the rhyme style reminds me of this exchange from Dave Chappelle’s Block Party. “The way he rhymed gate with late was genius. And if you can’t see that it’s something wrong with you.” Tell 'em Dave.The song comes in the wake of disappointing news that President Obama will not be able to grant Brendan and uncle Steve Avery pardons since they are state, not federal, prisoners Meanwhile, Avery has filed his own appeal alleging that the police planted evidence when they had access to Teresa Halbach’s vehicle.