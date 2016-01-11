Believe it or not, tonight is Orange is the New Black star Laverne Cox's first time at the Golden Globes. She's beyond thrilled to be there — and her enthusiasm is infectious. In her red-carpet interview with Ryan Seacrest, Cox remained her humble and joyous self.
First, the actress expressed her gratitude at being part of the extremely excessful show. "It's changed my life and has an unprecedented diversity of women on television," Cox told Seacrest." She praised OITNB creator Jenji Kohan's vision for the series and even offered some mild season 4 spoilers. "We're going deeper into the issues of these women and the criminal justice system...It's getting even more real, if you can believe it." Oh, we can. We also can't wait.
Cox also took a moment from all the pageantry to offer a heartfelt message to fans. "I just want to do a shoutout to everyone out there who's watching who feels like...if you're struggling with feeling like you're enough; that your lives don't matter. Your voices matter. Your stories matter."
Thank you, Laverne Cox, for making the E! presentation from the 2016 Golden Globes red carpet worth watching.
