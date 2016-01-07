Feeling a little sluggish in the new year? You're definitely not alone. Thankfully, to help us kick our resolutions into high gear, Spotify just released a playlist of 2015's most popular running songs.
Spotify created the playlist by looking at the most streamed songs on user-created workout playlists. And it looks like female artists are leading the charge: Beyoncé tops the list with "Run The World (Girls)," followed by Sia with "Chandelier." We were also pleased to see heavy hitters such as Missy Elliott's "Work It" and Rihanna's "Bitch Better Have My Money" on the list.
According to a Spotify survey of 1,500 of its users, music can help us push our runs to be faster and stronger. Almost 40% of respondents said their tunes help them keep a steady pace, and nearly half (47%) said their playlists kept them from getting distracted.
Check out the playlist below. If you'd prefer something a little dreamier, listen to Ellie Goulding's original running playlist here.
