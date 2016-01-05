It's never going to grab the zeitgeist the way it did in the early noughties, but Big Brother has enjoyed a bit of a revival since it moved to Channel 5 in 2011. The show's celebrity editions have been particularly addictive thanks to smart casting pitting Perez Hilton against Katie Hopkins, and spectacularly abrasive US reality star Farrah Abraham against, well, just about everyone else in the house. With the new series launching tonight, here's our pick of the rumoured celebrity contestants you’ll probably find yourself watching more than you’d care to admit.
Celebrity Big Brother begins tonight at 9pm on Channel 5.
Celebrity Big Brother begins tonight at 9pm on Channel 5.