'Tis the season to be jolly? Not over on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where Wednesday's show served another hilariously nasty dose of "Mean Tweets."
The latest instalment of celebrities reading cruel tweets about themselves saw Kurt Russell being told his face is made of aged denim, Daniel Radcliffe compared unfavourably to an aardvark, and both Sean Penn and Colin Farrell likened to farts. Don't take it personally, guys.
According to the Twittersphere, Matthew Perry has a large head, Kirsten Dunst's teeth are basically "TicTacs flashing gang signs," and Michael B. Jordan's moustache looks like a feather duster. Oh, and Viola Davis's breasts resemble a butt. Harsh.
The latest instalment of celebrities reading cruel tweets about themselves saw Kurt Russell being told his face is made of aged denim, Daniel Radcliffe compared unfavourably to an aardvark, and both Sean Penn and Colin Farrell likened to farts. Don't take it personally, guys.
According to the Twittersphere, Matthew Perry has a large head, Kirsten Dunst's teeth are basically "TicTacs flashing gang signs," and Michael B. Jordan's moustache looks like a feather duster. Oh, and Viola Davis's breasts resemble a butt. Harsh.
Advertisement