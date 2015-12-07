Who wants to be a millionaire? From Wednesday until January 1, messenger Mercury cruises through Capricorn, the zodiac's tycoon sign. Our thoughts turn to ending the year on a profitable note — and with some business contacts locked in, to boot. Let those holiday soirees double as networking events, because you never know who you'll be standing next to at the vat of mulled wine or the chocolate fountain.Friday marks the new moon in Sagittarius, the sign of global relations. Hear this now, everyone: It's time to give peace a chance! Make a point of mingling multiculturally under these mind-opening moonbeams. And while travel warnings have been issued, this jet-setting new moon inspires us to explore new corners of the globe. Grab that passport and go forth!