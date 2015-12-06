Who wants to be a millionaire? Those Champagne wishes and caviar dreams aren't just the birthright of a certain outrageously insensitive Republican candidate. From Wednesday until January 1, messenger Mercury cruises through Capricorn, the zodiac's tycoon sign. Our thoughts turn to ending the year on a profitable note — and with some business contacts locked in, to boot. Let those holiday soirees double as networking events, because you never know who you'll be standing next to at the chocolate fountain or open martini bar. #BringCards
Friday marks the new moon in Sagittarius, the sign of global relations. Hear this now, citizens of Earth: It's time to give peace a chance! Make a point of mingling multiculturally under these mind-opening moonbeams. And while travel warnings have been issued, this jet-setting new moon inspires us to (safely) explore new corners of the globe. Grab that passport and go forth!
Friday marks the new moon in Sagittarius, the sign of global relations. Hear this now, citizens of Earth: It's time to give peace a chance! Make a point of mingling multiculturally under these mind-opening moonbeams. And while travel warnings have been issued, this jet-setting new moon inspires us to (safely) explore new corners of the globe. Grab that passport and go forth!