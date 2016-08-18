16 Forgotten ’90s Celebs (& What They’re Up To Now)

Ah, the '90s. It was a time before camera phones. Our attention spans hadn't been sullied by Twitter or Instagram. If you wanted to keep tabs on your favorite celebrity, you had to buy the latest issue of Tiger Beat or Bop. That's where you'd find a paragraph or two about his/her likes and dislikes along with a pull-out poster you could hang on your wall (if your mom would let you — I swear that sticky tack comes off!).
In every generation of celebrities, some will be fleeting (even in our current age of constant surveillance and reportage). In the '90s, though, it seemed much easier for our beloved heartthrobs to slip through the cracks and out of the public eye as they got older. Sometimes this was a conscious decision on their part — maybe they wanted to go to school and live the civilian life. Other times, they might have had trouble transitioning from child star to adult celeb.
Here, we take a look at 16 celebrities who were all that and a bag of chips in the 1990s. In the time since, however, they've managed to disappear from the public eye and cultural consciousness. Where did they go? What are they up to now? Will J.T.T. accept your marriage proposal from fourth grade? We'll do our very best to get you all those answers — well, maybe not the last one. That's between you and Jonathan Taylor Thomas.