The One With The Friends Quiz

It starts out innocently. The rooster's crow wakes everyone up at the crack of dawn, so Rachel decides to do some shopping. Joey and Chandler correctly predict everything in her bag and also make fun of Monica, who Joey knows is wearing "old lady underpants" because it's laundry day. This, of course, sparks the ever-burning competitive fire in Monica, who says there's no way the guys know her and Rachel better than they know Joey and Chandler.