The One With The Friends Quiz

The twelfth episode of the fourth season of Friends is technically called "The One With the Embryos." For most Friends obsessives, though, it's unofficially known as "The One With the Trivia Game." While Phoebe's off getting artificially inseminated, the rest of the gang participates in an epic trivia battle.
It starts out innocently. The rooster's crow wakes everyone up at the crack of dawn, so Rachel decides to do some shopping. Joey and Chandler correctly predict everything in her bag and also make fun of Monica, who Joey knows is wearing "old lady underpants" because it's laundry day. This, of course, sparks the ever-burning competitive fire in Monica, who says there's no way the guys know her and Rachel better than they know Joey and Chandler.
Since none of the characters on Friends ever puts work or other commitments ahead of hang time, the residents of apartments 19 and 20 are soon engaged in a trivia battle for the ages with ever-escalating stakes. Not wanting to be left out, Ross becomes the de facto ringmaster and question-writer. He divides the questions into four categories: Fears & Pet Peeves, Ancient History, Literature, and It’s All Relative.
Are you fan enough to beat Monica, Rachel, Joey, Chandler, and Ross at their own game? Could you BE any more excited to test your knowledge of Friends? Step right up and see if you can save Monica and Rachel's apartment.