Then, there’s the emotional side. Parents of newborns, particularly those who are breastfeeding or chestfeeding, often feel “touched out.” “Physically, you have a baby against your body, or in your arms, or literally sucking on your body for such a long time, that by the end of the day, or at the point that someone else is ready to touch your body, it feels like ‘no more, I have nothing left to give,’” Cutler says. “We always say it feels like a raisin: I’m drained of all my nutrients, all my energy, everything I have.” If you breastfeed, you may lactate while turned on or during sex , and some people dislike that feeling. (But others like it, or don't care either way .)