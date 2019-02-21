12:15 p.m. — After church, I walk home with the kids while R. goes to pick up Panda Express for lunch. We play with toys until he gets home. After lunch, it's nap time, and we divide and conquer again. We are just getting D. to nap in his own room, but one of us has to stay in there the whole time to get him a good long nap. We like to split that time and each use it to read or take a nap ourselves while the other keeps laundry going and does other small chores. $21