9 People Share Their Funniest Postpartum Sex Stories

Unfortunately, sex after childbirth is still a topic that makes people uncomfortable. But while pregnancy, childbirth, and a new baby will likely change the way you and your partner have sex, that doesn't mean your sex life will be ruined. In fact, some research suggests that sex gets better after you have children, due to increased intimacy in your relationship. And with increased intimacy comes the ability to laugh at yourself — even after giving your partner an accidental breastmilk facial during foreplay.
So, since sex —before and after babies — is such a personal experience, we asked nine people about their funniest postpartum sex stories. The good news? Sex after babies seems just as hot as it is funny.