Softer, saggier, boobier – your body post-baby is an old friend you haven't seen for years. You've changed. They've changed. You have to get to know each other all over again. And, as in Michelle's case, breastfeeding can make some women feel this body doesn’t quite belong to them anymore. “Your breasts are huge and amazing so your partner wants a piece of them but you can feel a bit like, ‘Oh they’re not yours’. I tried not to be too weird about it,” says Jasmine, 33, who has two kids aged one and six. “I’m still breastfeeding occasionally and I don’t feel that way now. They’re not as sensitive and they’re not being got at all the time by the baby.” Lizzie sometimes sprayed milk during sex, which was “embarrassing” but generally she felt great about her body. “I loved my tits and I didn’t have any hang-ups. I saw my body in a different light. I felt like it was this amazing thing that had created a baby so I was just going to cut it some slack.”