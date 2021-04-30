Social media has been a saviour for lots of women when it comes to haircare but this can't be said for everyone. Danielle, 22, used social media to find out what she needed to care for her 4C hair, only to be recommended products which didn’t work for her hair type. "I used to watch a lot of natural hair influencers' videos and purchased as many products as they suggested," she says. "I thought if it worked for them, it might for me, and I hoped for the best." Danielle also noticed that most videos for 4C hair by creators with her hair type were encouraging her to stretch and manipulate her hair, suggesting type 4 hair must be altered. While Danielle does not think there is anything wrong with wanting to change her hair to achieve specific styles, she says that women with type 4 hair tend not to state how good their hair looks until it has been manipulated.