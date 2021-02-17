I Tried Elvive’s Dream Lengths Wonder Water & It’s The Next Olaplex

The phrase 'makes hair feel like silk' is overused in the beauty industry but it hits the nail on the head here. As I rinsed out Wonder Water, I could instantly tell that my hair felt a lot softer – so much so that I skipped my conditioner. I noticed the best results when I dried my hair. I gave my lengths a quick rough-dry with a hairdryer and I was surprised by how healthy my hair appeared. As you can see in the 'after' photo (before any styling) my hair looks longer, smoother and shinier compared to the picture of my hair without Wonder Water (I used a 50p-size amount of my usual conditioner here). For transparency, I spritzed a little heat protector spray (a must) through my hair in both shots and combed my fingers through after rough-drying, but you can really see a difference.