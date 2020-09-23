This Chic Autumn Haircut Is Trending, Thanks To TikTok

Whether you actively track (and participate in) viral TikTok beauty trends, or prefer aimlessly scrolling for funny videos to send to the applicable group chat, you've probably noticed an uptick in hair transformations flooding your feed lately.
Given that we're still in the middle of back-to-school season, it's no surprise that almost every TikTok influencer has been posting a clip showing off their fresh autumn haircut. However, what's more interesting is the fact that everyone seems to be getting the exact same style of cut — more specifically, the same fringe — and they're quickly going viral.
The TikTok haircut trend of autumn 2020 is the classic curtain fringe — which, for the uninitiated, is a '60s-inspired fringe that hits around the cheekbones and 'curtains' open in the middle to frame the face.
@livpamp
what do u guys think🥺 thank you @jebany for the cut <3 ##curtainbangs ##foryou ##ShowYourAge ##IGotTheMusic♬ baby by madison beer slowed - Madison Beer
The hashtag #curtainbangs has already amassed over five million video views on TikTok, and only appears to be climbing, which makes sense considering that these before-and-after transformations look so good.
More than just popular, the curtain fringe is arguably the most wearable approach to the forever-controversial fringe. Instead of just sitting straight across your forehead, the length makes it so you can pull them back, tuck them behind your ears, or leave them loose in an updo.
Plus, because a curtain fringe adds another layer to your hair, it has the power to take a flat mid-length haircut and plump up the volume.
Of course, there are two sides to every story, and some people have issued a PSA, via TikTok, that they got a curtain fringe and were not so enthused with the results. "Biggest regret, got the haircut 3 weeks ago. high maintenance and only looks good when it’s straightened," one user wrote.
@mariamraphaelll
biggest regret,got the haircut 3 weeks ago.high maintenance and only looks good when it’s straightened ##fyp ##curtainbangs ##curlyhair ##MakeupRoutine♬ original sound - Salah Brooks
So, like most viral beauty trends, proceed with caution (and if it involves filing down your teeth, run). Or, if you feel tempted to try the cut, bring it up with your hairdresser at your next appointment — suffice it to say, they're probably getting a lot of curtain-fringe requests right now.