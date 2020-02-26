Side-Swept Fringe Is Making A Chic Comeback In 2020

This spring, forget everything you think you know about a side bang. Instead of a heavy curtain of hair that completely covers one eye, it's a featherlight frame, softly blended through long layers, that's trending for 2020.
According to Bridget Brager — a celebrity hairstylist and brand ambassador for Herbal Essences — the newest iteration of side-swept fringe is subtle. "The modern side bang is thinned out," she says. "By cutting into the fringe, as opposed to slicing straight across it, the effect is soft and feathery."
Ahead, find seven different examples of 2020's trendiest fringe, along with Brager's best practices for cutting and styling them.