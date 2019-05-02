When your allergies are acting up, you can't get a handle on what constitutes a weather-appropriate outfit, and you want to cry every day at 5 p.m. when you realize there's still a full month until summer, you know it's high time for some kind of pick-me-up. You may not be able to put a hard stop to sniffles or splurge on a lightweight transitional jacket just like that, but an appointment with your colourist is all you really need to add a breath of fresh air to your whole look — and your frame of mind.
While there's something to be said for the natural subtlety of barely-there babylights and multi-dimensional lowlights, the colour trend that's really taking off this season is a high-drama, bright-and-glossy, surprisingly flattering shade of burnished copper. Celebrity colourist George Papanikolas says that we can expect red tones to dominate hair-colour trends starting... right now. "Red and copper tones are going to make a strong statement this season," he tells us — and seemingly every It girl is already on board.
Ahead, photographic proof of how red hair is dominating spring and pre-summer street style. Let the promise of fiery, traffic-stopping shine in a sea of windblown blondes and balayage brunettes be all the inspiration you need to elevate your hair (and your mood) this May.