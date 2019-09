When your allergies are acting up, you can't get a handle on what constitutes a weather-appropriate outfit, and you want to cry every day at 5 p.m. when you realize there's still a full month until summer , you know it's high time for some kind of pick-me-up. You may not be able to put a hard stop to sniffles or splurge on a lightweight transitional jacket just like that, but an appointment with your colourist is all you really need to add a breath of fresh air to your whole look — and your frame of mind.