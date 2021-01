Looks Like We’ll Be Getting A Front Row Seat To The Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Drama

Given that production for the final installment of the show just wrapped this weekend, the lead-up to the KimYe split could very well play out on season 20 of KUWTK. It wouldn't be the first Kardashian breakup we've seen on camera, either. Kourtney's complicated on-and-off relationship with ex Scott Disick has been a long-running plot line for years, and as of late, Khloé's strange dynamic with Tristan Thompson (and formerly Jordyn Woods ) has been stealing the show. We've also seen Kim get divorced, have kids, and deal with numerous controversies throughout the many seasons of KUWTK, so ending the project with one last dramatic arc would be par for the course.