How COVID-19 Has Changed Dating (Hint: “The Talk” Is Way More Intense)

Dating has always been unpredictable — like the weather in Britain or the president’s tweets. But this year, the climate for finding romance has been exceptionally erratic, says Damona Hoffman , who’s been a dating coach for the last 15 years.All the standard rules about dating have been upended: What counts as a third date when your first was a virtual meet-up, and on the second you didn't get within six feet of each other ? How soon is too soon to ask someone to quarantine for two weeks, then stand in line for over an hour to get a COVID rapid test in order to possibly make out? When is it appropriate to tell your roommates that you're bringing someone new into your pod? These are questions we never had to ask ourselves before.