The Rumour: Production brought in reinforcements to liven up Bachelorette filming
5. This is where things get crazy: The morning after T's cocktail party, producers weren't happy with the storylines and connections developed the night before. Somehow the rush to save the season took some air out of the sails of T and the men and the energy was low.— BachelorSuitcaseGuy (@thatsuitcaseguy) August 5, 2020
The Rumour: Season 16 of The Bachelorette will have three Bachelorettes
6. This is when producers got on the phone with Hannah Ann Sluss (Peter's winner) and decided to, for the first time in Bachelor history, create a PANEL of bachelorettes for the guys to choose from. (her suitcase was abnormally heavy!) pic.twitter.com/laDzrWywo6— BachelorSuitcaseGuy (@thatsuitcaseguy) August 5, 2020
8. What this means: Producers are still working out the details, but expect a hybrid rose ceremony set-up where three girls will decide the men to keep. Lots of options opened up with group dates and even potential competition between the women. There will be three engagements.— BachelorSuitcaseGuy (@thatsuitcaseguy) August 5, 2020
The Rumour: The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise/Bachelor Pad are filming concurrently
These pictures were taken of the contestants a few days ago.. Bri and Chris were also spotted, probably for a performance for a one-on-one date? Interesting thing we learned was that Clare and the guys ride golf carts with specified Bull players taped onto the carts. We’ll keep you guys updated on further things we learn! Also creds to @enigmaphotoinc.life for taking these photos