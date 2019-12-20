The Best K-Pop Songs Of 2019

EXO begins their hypnosis from the very first bars of the opening, unrelenting hook (“I want you”); Once you're trapped, layers of wobbling synths, spitfire raps and powerful vocals keep you under their spell. Despite waiting to release their latest hit until the penultimate month of the year, the strength of EXO and self-assuredness of “Obsession” reminds us why the group is one of the best in the business.