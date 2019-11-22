Songwriter Candace Sosa On The Freedom Of Making K-Pop Music

“Everybody believes there's this formula and that it works. If it works for that artist, then it's going to work for the next. Realistically, the people who make it big are the ones who fucking went against that. Those are the ones who stand out that you then become obsessed with because they created this whole different world. The way that a lot of people think in the music industry is ‘this worked for so and so, let's do it that way.’ I'm like, 'Okay, I'll just sit here and watch you do it that way then. Because I'm going to go home and do it my way later.'"