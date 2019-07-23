Seventeen Just Dropped A Dramatic Teaser, & Here Are Carats' Theories

Seventeen, the beloved 13-member South Korean group, just dropped the highly-anticipated teaser for what appears to be their rumored August comeback. The video, titled “[Prologue] An Ode 1 : Unchained Melody,” marks a new chapter for the group, having just released the two-part EP series You Make My Day and You Made My Dawn, last year and in January of this year, respectively.
The teaser is exciting for a few reasons: The band has said their new material is their favorite concept to date; fans of the edgier side to Seventeen will finally get their due; the teaser is packed with hidden clues and imagery. And as expected, their dedicated fanbase, Carats, are already dissecting the meaning behind the messages.
Though some at first were worried this was a false alarm and simply promo for their upcoming world tour, "Ode To You," Carats pointed out a few clues that seem to point to a comeback after all.
I've searched @pledis_17's YT channel and so far, the only time they release teasers for concert are for DVD sale notice :) also notice the MNet logo on the prologue released today. It is highly likely that it's their comeback teaser :) #SVT_Unchained_Melody— ウォヌ ☆ #SVT_Unchained_Melody (@17_ramyeons) July 23, 2019
The reigning theory circling around Twitter is that the teaser heavily references the 1989 cult classic American film Dead Poets Society. The film is about a teacher (Robin Williams), who, through poetry, inspires a class of young boarding school students to think for themselves and rebel against the norm.
The opening of the clip is somber, ordered and clinical, as the members walk in single file and a the words "ordinary" appear inside a wooden box. One shot shows Seventeen lined up in perfect formation, and opposite them is a mirror image of themselves — in fact, a copy machine-esque sound is heard in the background as a light flashes. There's also a shot of "Understanding Poetry" by Dr. J. Evans Pritchard, a dull, fictional preface of a textbook assigned to the students in Dead Poets Society in the beginning of the film. The preface outlines the boundaries and "rules" of good, acceptable poetry.
EVERYONE SIT DOWN ITS TIME FOR POETRY CLASS— ฅ'ω'ฅ wonu's hand holder ฅ'ω'ฅ (@punk_assnerd) July 23, 2019
Understanding Poetry by Dr. J. Evans Pritchard, PhD is about the restrictions and kind of like basic outline of what a good poem is. What good poetry should be.
Here's a brief explanation.@pledis_17#세븐틴 #SVT_Unchained_Melody pic.twitter.com/4od6x747xe
All of a sudden, Seventeen's leader, S.Coups, covers the vocalist and main lyricist/producer Woozi's eyes, as he says "Now describe what you see." Williams' character, Professor Keating, does the same to his student, played by Ethan Hawke, in the film.
Sounds familiar right?— Carat Land PH (@CaratLandPH) July 23, 2019
theories. thoeries. theories.?#SVT_Unchained_Melody pic.twitter.com/ULRP4zpKHU
From there, the scene completely changes. Someone is seen ripping the page with "Understanding Poetry" clean off of the textbook. Fire rips through the frame and Hoshi, leader of Seventeen's performance (dance) unit, is seen wearing a crown similar to that worn by Robert Sean Leonard's character Neil in the end of the film. Neil also carries a gun that he stole from his father; Hoshi aims and shoots a gun that ends in fireworks.
this time hoshi is naeil and you can see him wearing the crown which the character wore in the performance he did and the gun he stole from his father to commit suicide pic.twitter.com/rPQbjCQpSi— Kessi? (@taegeronthemoon) July 23, 2019
Hoshi's gesture is also reminiscent of a moment in Seventeen's music video for "Oh My!," where he fires a finger gun to exploding fireworks.
i knew this looked familiar...@pledis_17 #SEVENTEEN #MGMAVOTE #SVT_Unchained_Melody pic.twitter.com/SFVZqJPJxn— chelsea (@sound_of_hosh) July 23, 2019
From the "ordinary" part of the music video blossoms the "extraordinary." The words "#unchained #melody" overlay on the screen. First, "#unchained": Rapper Vernon appears with lines from Henry David Thoreau's Walden on the screen, as well as Robert Herrick's poem "To the Virgins, to Make Much of Time." In Walden, Thoreau underscores the importance of not losing your true self in the face of life's distractions. Herrick's poem, referenced by Professor Keating, is in the genre of carpe diem, which is Latin for "seize the day." Then comes "#melody," and members are seen smiling and laughing in a colorful setting near a saxophone.
love how in the prologue, svt made mention of thoreau’s walden whose theme gives emphasis of losing one’s self & purpose bc of the distractions in life + herrick’s “to the virgins, to make much of time” that calls people to enjoy the simple pleasures of life #SVT_Unchained_Melody pic.twitter.com/EVmIllEdXd— 슈아’? ??? ? (@shuailormoon) July 23, 2019
Order continues to become disorder, and the previously photocopied image of Seventeen is replaced with one less neat — the members arranged in a way that almost looks like musical notes.
it really looks like the seventeen which were standing were looking up at themselves jumping (as though mimicking musical notes)— h☁️훈 (@jihoonjuseyo) July 23, 2019
an unchained melody #SVT_Unchained_Melody pic.twitter.com/SsoBDOZszq
Finally, Seventeen stand on pillars, much like the students who stand on their desks in Dead Poets Society do when they pay respect to their Professor in one of the most memorable scenes of the film. This action symbolizes the importance of always trying to gain a new perspective.
svt standing on the pillars can also be parallel to the scene where the students stood on the desks in the dead poets society film. such symbolizes thinking outside the box. about being open minded of the world & looking at it in different perspectives #SVT_Unchained_Melody pic.twitter.com/r7JudTGUK4— 슈아’? ??? ? (@shuailormoon) July 23, 2019
As more teasers trickle in in the near future, the Carat detectives will be able to see if their theories were on the mark after all. One thing is definitely not up for debate, however: whatever Seventeen have up their sleeves is bound to be unlike anything we've seen from the group before.
