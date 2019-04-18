Among South Korean pop groups, NCT127 are an outlier. They play with a rotating roster of members, they incorporate unique sounds in their songs, and experiment with their aesthetic, always pushing boundaries. And on Good Morning America today, NCT127 once again brought the unexpected with their debut performance of their electrifying nu-disco single “Superhuman."
During their first GMA appearance, NCT127 members Johnny, Taeyong, Doyoung, Jaehyun, Taeil, Yuta, Jungwoo, Mark, and Haechan lit up the stage with their metallic jackets and unbounded charisma. They performed a mashup of their bass-heavy 2017 hit "Cherry Bomb" with the funky EDM track "Superhuman," not only showing off their hard-hitting choreography and strong vocals, but also the spectrum of genres that the group easily spans from one moment to the next.
The news that the group would be unveiling new music on the show came as a surprise to many fans, as well as the announcement of their fourth EP, NCT #127 We Are Superhuman, out on May 24. This EP will feature American producer team Social House, who are responsible for producing Ariana Grande’s “7 rings” and “thank u, next.” In addition to “Superhuman,” the EP will feature five other tracks, including "Highway to Heaven," "Fool," "Jet Lag," "Paper Plane," and "Outro: We Are 127."
NCT127 is the Seoul-based group under SM Entertainment's NCT (Neo Culture Technology) umbrella, formed in July 2016 with the EDM showstopper “Fire Truck.” After much anticipation, the group released their first full-length album, Regular-Irregular, last year, and make their U.S. TV debut performing its lead single, “Regular," on Jimmy Kimmel Live.
Following GMA, NCT127 will embark on their first American tour, starting at Prudential Center in Newark, NJ and spanning 10 more cities.
