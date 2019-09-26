Hui: “He’s not necessarily hard to write for, but I feel bad for Jinho. [Laughs] When the song goes to a high key, which it often does, I give that all to Jinho. During the recording process for this album, I actually told him that I was sorry — it did go up the register a lot. The recording process wasn't a problem, and he could do it, but I just felt bad. It's a quiet verse but a high verse. We're so happy to have him on our team, though. His voice is our treasure.”