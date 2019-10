K-Pop Star Sulli Is Dead At 25

“She was one of the idols who decided to live her life in the way she wanted to and that didn’t always sit well with the general public,” music journalist Taylor Glasby told Radio 1 Newsbeat referring to the restrictive culture around K-Pop stars. “For idols, everything is about appearance, everything is quite monitored and she just didn't [monitor her content]. She was herself.” Sulli was known for being herself even if that went against the typical K-Pop star image people expected.