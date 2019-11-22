It’s Sagittarius Season, So Speak Your Truth

Mercury retrograde is over, Scorpio season is ending, and on November 22, Sagittarius season will begin. The sign of the Archer is known for impulsivity, optimism, and a sense of adventure. So say goodbye to the stress of Mercury retrograde and the scheming of Scorpio season — the Sun will soon be in Sagittarius.
“As the sun enters Sagittarius, the dark intensity and the theme of ‘going within’ — brought by both the sun and Mercury retrograde in Scorpio — transitions to a new sense of optimism,” Narayana Montúfar, Senior Astrologer at Astrology.com and Horoscope.com, tells Refinery29. “We’ll feel encouraged to start thinking of the future and see the big picture.”
Sagittarians know how to let loose, and during this season, we all should embrace this side of ourselves, no matter our sign. “Fiery, flirty, and adventurous, Sagittarius is by far one of the most social signs, bringing people together in the spirit of celebration as well as winter travels, studies, and new projects (think 2020 planning),” Montúfar says.
But it’s not all fun and games. “While all these exuberant festivities and gatherings allow us to have fun and mingle, at a deeper level, the Sagittarian-ruled month is a time well-spent on self-reflection and philosophizing,” Montúfar adds.
That’s because “Sagittarius is the sign of the explorer and the seeker,” she says. And along with taking a winter vacation and embracing new social connections, there’s a need for self-examination too. Plus, you may have an opportunity to bring the knowledge you get from self-reflection out in the open. “During this season, we all get the opportunity to be vocal about our beliefs and speak our truth,” Montúfar says.
During this particular Sagittarius season, Jupiter, the sign’s planetary ruler, will move to Capricorn on December 2. “This is the first time Jupiter visits this sign in twelve years, and we will definitely be feeling its influence,” Montúfar says. “Awkward at times, this combo’s hard-working, goal-setter, and strategic influence makes almost anything possible — making this an ideal time to chase our loftiest goals.”
The sun moves into Capricorn on December 21, so make good use of the following weeks. “This Sagittarius season, have a clear target, and if you create a plan and work hard, you will most likely hit it!” Montúfar says.
