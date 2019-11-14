Let The Windmill Jokes Commence: The New Bachelor Promo Is Here

By the time he hands out his final rose and pops the big question (or not), Peter Weber will probably never want to hear the word “windmill” ever again. The first official promotion video for Pilot Pete’s season of The Bachelor was released on Wednesday, and it looks like ABC is never going to let any of us forget his secret windmill rendezvous with former Bachelorette Hannah Brown.
Weber became the Bachelor after coming in third during Brown's season; he and Tyler Cameron lost out on her love to aspiring musician Jed Wyatt, whose shady ways earned him a permanent spot on the Bachelor Nation shit list. Still, many of the men that Brown eliminated are living their best lives post-show. Cameron started dating super model Gigi Hadid, Mike John charmed his way into a short-lived situationship with Demi Lovato, and Dylan Barbour even got engaged to fellow Bachelor alum Hannah Godwin during their run on Bachelor in Paradise.
For the most part, getting his heart broken on national television was the best thing that could have happened to Weber — it gave him the opportunity to start his own personal journey for love as the Bachelor.
Weber's sexy windmill encounter and impressive stamina (four! times!) aren't the only interesting things about him. As the powers that be mulled over their choices for the next season of The Bachelor, news broke that Weber had applied to compete on The Bachelorette while he was in a relationship, unceremoniously dumping his girlfriend as soon as he got the word that he'd secured a position in the final 30-man lineup.
It was a bad look for the pilot, with many fans believing that it was further proof America's sweetheart Mike Johnson should take on the coveted position. However, Weber emerged virtually unscathed. He is, like it or not, our new Bachelor, and the group of women vying for his affections are down with the choice.
The new season of The Bachelor will air on January 6.
