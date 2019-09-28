Dylan & Hannah Got Their Happy Ending On BIP, But They’re Not Exactly Thrilled

Reality TV is anything but real — and Bachelor in Paradise couple Dylan Barbour and Hannah Godwin want you to know that.
In fairness, most of us have some idea of how much behind-the-scenes decision-making impacts what you see on camera. But in an interview with Glamour, Barbour opened up about how they felt like Bachelor in Paradise did them dirty by essentially cutting out Godwin’s “entire personality.”
“I’ve said it before, but I feel like a lot of people think Hannah is one person, but she’s the complete opposite,” he said. “She’s hilarious, sassy, really smart, really driven. I didn’t know what to expect, and when I got there, she just blew me away.”
Barbour’s crush on Godwin was evident from the start of the season. While the show played up a love triangle between them and Godwin’s other suiter, Blake Horstmann, the couple assured Glamour that her love for Barbour is just as strong as his.
“You can’t plan a connection. Dylan’s just very friendly, very sweet...just the best,” Godwin told the magazine. She knew Barbour was the one after another contestant, Jordan Kimball, asked her on a date. “As soon as I said yes [to Jordan], the first thing I thought was Dylan. I was like, Oh, my gosh! This dude. I swear in my head I was like, I love him. Literally, it was so strong.”
Fresh off a successful, widely watched courtship, the couple confirmed in the BiP reunion that their happily engaged bliss is still very much alive. After surviving the ins and outs of reality TV — seemingly coming out of it stronger than ever — that now begs the question: might we expect a BiP wedding soon?
Barbour and Godwin, who currently live in different cities with separate jobs, friends, and day-to-day lives, don’t seem to be in a rush to tie the knot. Besides, there are more important things than wedding bells.
“I want things to keep being fun, cool, and new,” Barbour said. “But at the end of the day, it really just matters that Hannah is there.”
