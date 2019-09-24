Libra Season Is Here, So Get Your Flirt On

As of September 23, the autumn equinox has arrived and Libra season has officially begun. The seventh sign of the zodiac is associated with balance, beauty, and sociability — especially when it comes to networking. Over the next month, we’ll all feel Libra’s influence, until we move into Scorpio season.
“From September 23 to October 23, the sun moves through action-driven Libra, ruler of the realm of partnerships,” Narayana Montúfar, Senior Astrologer at Astrology.com and Horoscope.com, tells Refinery29. “By the time the sun enters Libra, both Venus (Libra’s natural ruler) and Mercury (communication guru) are already there, getting us accustomed to the light-hearted, romantic, and artsy vibe of this sign.”
While Libras might feel the effects the most, “No matter which our sign is, for the next four weeks, we will all feel the need to seek balance in our lives as we channel the network-savvy and diplomatic ways of this sign — in other words, we all become a little Libra-like,” Montúfar says.
Embracing Libra season means “embracing our innermost Venusian qualities,” adds astrologer Lisa Stardust. “This means dressing head to toe in the latest autumn fashions and makeup, while embracing our artistic nature. Libra season is the ideal time to get your flirt on, swipe right, be social, and hit up trendy bars. We will all become sensual and chatty — even a little indecisive in making Friday night plans.”
This Libra season, Venus, Mercury, and the Sun form squares with Saturn and Pluto. This means that “as we strike to restore this equilibrium, a real commitment to do the work and the need to dive deep will be crystal-clear,” Montúfar says. “Simply put, restoring the balance and harmony will come, but only after a fair set of turning points and the necessary upheaval.”
There are two big lunar events to put on your calendar: the new moon in Libra on September 28 “could be deeply healing as long as we don’t hide from the opportunity it will be giving us to expand our horizons,” Montúfar says. And the full moon in Aries on October 13 will “shine a brave, courageous, and bold energy to help us reach out for something we have been desiring for quite some time.” All together, “Although Libra season will have a darker tone this year than in previous years, it offers a unique opportunity for healing and transformation.”
Stardust adds that with Venus in Libra, moving into Scorpio, we’ll see intensity and passions in our lives. “Don’t settle down until after the first week and a half of Libra season,” she says. But “when Venus enters Scorpio on October 8th, partner up for some heavy-duty bondage and role-playing.” She adds, “Libra season 2019 brings MAJOR change and transformation — so beware!!”
