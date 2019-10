Being from the Midwest, it was typical that you only had a couple of careers to choose from, but I always enjoyed anything that had something to do with style. I jumped right into luxury retail, and it gave me my fix! Soon after, I moved to New York City and opened a vintage shop in Soho. It was then that I began to really lean into styling. My first moment was dressing my dear friend Gabrielle Union for Art Basel. I put her in a vintage Lanvin maxi dress and things started to bubble! I'd say my career change was pretty magical!I'd been in the entertainment business for a really long time. I started at VH1 and from there worked with everyone from Sean "P Diddy" Combs to Naomi Campbell. I made the decision to pursue a career in that industry at a really early age and just went for it. Things started to change when I met Jason though. His work made me pay attention to design and after a while, I started falling in love with it. Years later, I went back to school for interior architecture and to really soak up as much as I could learn. The transition wasn't particularly challenging because it was such a natural progression and Jason was so encouraging the whole time.