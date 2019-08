Your August Horoscope, Revealed

Soak up earthly pleasures on August 14, when The Sun conjuncts sensual Venus. It’s a brilliant day to connect with friends and let loose. Avoid going overboard by knowing your limits and making time to be alone with yourself in preparation for the following workday. Tensions regarding our collective sense of independence run high on August 15 as we’re greeted with a Full Moon in Aquarius at 8:29 a.m. EST. We want to create new rules for ourselves, making it a great day to conceptualize plans and creative projects. Be patient with yourself on August 16, when thought-ruler Mercury squares a retrograde Uranus. This square can create frustration in lack of outward change. Focus on removing your bias and getting comfortable with your journey of inner growth. We’re ready to move forward and express our learnings on August 21 when chatty Mercury trines expansive Jupiter. It’s an opportune time to consider trips you’d like to take as both planets move direct. The limelight loses a little luster on August 23 when the Sun moves into practical Virgo, calling our attention towards precision and accountability. Virgo is a sign that values the binary code — the world becomes a black and white place. Be careful as you make decisions and weigh options carefully while the Sun lights this pragmatic sign. It’s easy to convince others on August 24, when charming Venus conjuncts fiery Mars. There’s a new seductive vibe in the air — read between the lines when these planets move together. You could pick on something you didn’t see before. Take a leap of faith on August 26, when Venus trines a retrograde Uranus. If you’re single, open up your idea of what a perfect potential partner looks like and muster up the courage to put yourself out into the world. You could find yourself in an unexpected match while these planets complement each other. Be ready to change your schedule at a moment’s notice, as delightful surprises could be around the corner. We’re in an edgy mood on August 28 when bold Mars trines a rebellious retrograde Uranus. Take time to explore your feelings before you act on them while these two combustible planets work together. It’s an opportune moment to launch your projects and figure out an action plan that inspires you.