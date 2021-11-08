7:30am — Normal morning routine — wake up, have cereal for breakfast, and a quick shower. Today might be a weekday, but I’m actually taking this week off work to apply for potential study next year (more on that later).



9:00am — Time for an online tabletop roleplaying session - something akin to Dungeons and Dragons. But since none of us like generic medieval fantasy, we’re playing something called Broken Compass which emulates pulp adventure like Indiana Jones. This is a new game I bought last week — the whole rulebook only cost $20 which is pretty expensive compared to most RPG games. And yes, I’ve actually managed to round up a group of adults capable of rolling dice and going on imaginary adventures at 9am on a Monday, which is a small miracle. Today’s adventure involves murder and intrigue at a dig site a la The Mummy - can’t beat the classics.



12:00pm — Our online game ends, so it’s time for lunch. God, I love focaccia. Did I mention that? The little bits of vegan sausage we sprinkled on top are particularly good today.



2:30pm — The mail comes — finally, onto my main project for the day. My anniversary is on Wednesday, so I ordered a little miniature scrapbook/album last week to make a fun gift. My previous anniversary gift for my partner was an Instax polaroid camera, and I’ve been busily taking photos for the past year. Now, I set to it with scissors, shiny gold tape, and stickers to make a little memory scrapbook. I’ve never made one before, and it’s a huge amount of fun.



6:00pm — The day really got away from me — while I scrapbooked, I was listening to back episodes of Hey Riddle Riddle, a comedy podcast that has very little relation to riddles. I take it down to the kitchen to start up a stir fry, my go-to dish. For the cost of a few veggies and some tofu, you get a great meal with a good chunk of leftovers. My secret ingredient is Lao Gan Ma, an unbelievably tasty chilli oil that can also take your popcorn to a whole new level.



8:30pm — Sit down with my mum after dinner to watch some TV. Tonight, we’re continuing The Dark Crystal, probably the only Netflix original series I’ve ever watched apart from The Queen’s Gambit. It’s amazing! I barely remember the original film, but this version has some of the most creative and visually stunning puppetry you’ll ever see. Apparently, it was so expensive to make (they handmade EVERYTHING) that there will never be a second season. Which, fair.



10:30pm — Back to the book. We’re closing in on the last few chapters, and there’s a lot of people meeting themselves from the future. Surprisingly, this book takes it in an interesting direction, rather than the awkward mess of most time travel plots. Did I mention it’s super gay? This is a good book.