18 Bold Wedding Nails That Aren’t Afraid Of Making A Statement

Once upon a time, pinky-nude wedding nails or the classic French manicure were considered de rigueur for the betrothed. But these days, an increasing number of people are opting to break away from tradition on their wedding day.
It's a fact: in 2024, people are making their own rules. Prefer to have a big party over a church ceremony? Suit yourself! Don’t want to wear white? You do you. Prefer a colourful and maximalist aesthetic? Beautiful. You certainly don’t need to confine yourself to the typical bridal look — and that applies to your beauty choices, too.
We absolutely love to see brides and grooms embrace their personal styles when planning their big day. It's in that spirit that we’ve rounded up some of our favourite wedding-worthy manicures to inspire your nuptial nails. Keep on scrolling to see them.