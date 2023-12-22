The Viral Fashion Products We’ll All Remember From 2023

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
Whether it was the iconic wedding weekend outfits that put Sofia Richie Grainge on the path to It-girl status, or the world's collective interest in a 'ludicrously capacious bag' courtesy of Succession, 2023 was certainly filled with memorable fashion moments.
We witnessed a $25 crossbody take over TikTok, and saw models grace the runway in crystal-covered underwear. Designer must-haves like the Alaïa ballet flats and tear-drop-shaped earrings hit sell-out status, only to be joined by equally elusive sneakers, like the Adidas Sambas.
Fashion and tech collided when cool girls everywhere started utilising their Airpod Max headphones as a style statement, while celebrity endorsements helped give contemporary handbag brands the kind of convertibility usually reserved for designer labels.
Indeed, 2023 has been filled with big fashion moments and with a little over a week left in the year, today we're turning our attention to the fashion buys that defined the last 365 days.
In no particular order, keep scrolling for the 10 fashion products that ruled 2023.
Want more? Get Refinery29 Australia’s best stories delivered to your inbox each week. Sign up here!
Want more? Get Refinery29 Australia’s best stories delivered to your inbox each week. Sign up here!