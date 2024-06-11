Everything We Know About The Voice Australia 2024

The Voice Australia is back, baby! We finally have the first details of Australia's biggest singing competition, which is set to be shaken up this year.
If you've been living under a rock, The Voice's whole schtick lies in its famous blind audition format, where budding singers compete without the judges setting eyes on them.
The 2024 will not only see a fresh lineup of singing hopefuls hit the stage, but it will also see a brand spanking new flock of judges don the big red chairs, where they'll eventually click their big red buttons and make a case to coach the aspiring singers.
Who Are The Coaches Of The Voice Australia 2024?
The 2024 season of The Voice will see a bunch of brand new coaches hit the stage, including LeAnn Rimes, Adam Lambert and Kate Miller-Heidke. They'll join Guy Sebastian, who will be returning yet again.
They will replace Jessica Mauboy, Rita Ora and Jason Derulo.
All four coaches will take their places on the iconic red chairs, where they'll press a button when they hear a voice they must have on that team. They can also hit the infamous Block button to prevent another coach from nabbing an artist who has what it takes to win the whole thing.
Who Is The Host?
The new season will be hosted by 2023 Gold Logie Award-winner Sonia Kruger yet again.
Who's In The Cast?
Of course, the cast of The Voice 2024 hasn't been announced. Most of the fun comes in the form of the blind auditions, so who would want to spoil that?!
When Is The Voice Starting?
Alas, we haven't got concrete dates for when The Voice will be hitting our screens in 2024 — only that it is "coming soon".
However, last year it premiered in early August, so we could expect a similar timeframe this time around.
What Is The Prize?
Last year's prize was $100,000 cash plus a recording contract with Universal Music Australia, so we can only expect that the 2024 winner of The Voice will land this sweet deal too.